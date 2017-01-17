Atlantic City Federal Credit Union
"We would not have been able to do this without You – Our cherished, caring Members!"- ACFCU

Our Awesome membership gave back to the Fremont County community in many ways in 2016!

  • C.A.R.E.S. Program $9,800 in donations to 18 different local non-profits including the Lander Backpack Program, Riverton Food for Break, Shoshoni Backpack Program, Chance Phelps Foundation, Lander Care and Share Food Bank, Lander Pet Connection and more.
  • Loan Special with zero percent APR to provide financial help to Fremont County’s flood victims.
  • Hosted United Blood Services in both Lander and Riverton for needed blood donations.
  • Raised money and awareness for The Soldier’s House of Fremont County – selling pins and flags.

Stop by one of our three locations to find out how you can give back and become a valuable member of Fremont County’s Credit Union – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union.

Serving ALL of Fremont County with offices in Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.

We can help with all of your financial needs

  • Savings and Checking Accounts – Money Market Accounts
  • IRAs – Share Certificates – HSA Accounts – Christmas Club Accounts
  • Loans – Refinance of Existing Loans

We have Great Lending Rates

  • Vehicle Loans – Mortgage Loans – HELOCs – Construction Loans
  • Commercial Loans – Land Loans - Recreation Loans
  • Signature Loans – Lines of Credit – Credit Cards

Convenience Services

  • Online Banking – Mobile App – E-Alerts – E-Notices – E-Statements
  • Remote Deposit – ATMs – Debit Cards and ATM Cards
  • Travel and Gift Cards


 “PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE”