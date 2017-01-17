"We would not have been able to do this without You – Our cherished, caring Members!"- ACFCU

Our Awesome membership gave back to the Fremont County community in many ways in 2016!

C.A.R.E.S. Program $9,800 in donations to 18 different local non-profits including the Lander Backpack Program, Riverton Food for Break, Shoshoni Backpack Program, Chance Phelps Foundation, Lander Care and Share Food Bank, Lander Pet Connection and more.



Loan Special with zero percent APR to provide financial help to Fremont County’s flood victims.



Hosted United Blood Services in both Lander and Riverton for needed blood donations.



Raised money and awareness for The Soldier’s House of Fremont County – selling pins and flags.



We would not have been able to do this without You – Our cherished, caring Members -- Thank you!

Stop by one of our three locations to find out how you can give back and become a valuable member of Fremont County's Credit Union – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union.

Serving ALL of Fremont County with offices in Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.





We can help with all of your financial needs

Savings and Checking Accounts – Money Market Accounts



IRAs – Share Certificates – HSA Accounts – Christmas Club Accounts



Loans – Refinance of Existing Loans





We have Great Lending Rates

Vehicle Loans – Mortgage Loans – HELOCs – Construction Loans



Commercial Loans – Land Loans - Recreation Loans



Signature Loans – Lines of Credit – Credit Cards





Convenience Services

Online Banking – Mobile App – E-Alerts – E-Notices – E-Statements



Remote Deposit – ATMs – Debit Cards and ATM Cards



Travel and Gift Cards





