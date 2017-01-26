Atlantic City Federal Credit Union is Hiring for Two Positions

Atlantic City Federal Credit Union – is Hiring a Certified Public Accountant – Lander

ACFCU is seeking a CPA to assist with our growing needs. This person will be assisting mainly with Lending, Accounting/Back Office duties, and branch operations.

If you are interested in this position or have additional questions please contact Brian at 307.332.5151 or brian.r@atlanticcity.coop





Atlantic City Federal Credit Union – is Hiring a Member Service Representative – Lander

ACFCU is seeking a person who enjoys working face-to-face with members. This person will be assisting members with their financial needs and would be part of a great team. Specific duties would be assisting members with deposits, withdrawals and other member financial transactions.

If you are interested please contact Radall at 307.332.5151 or radall.b@atlanticcity.coop





