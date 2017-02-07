A fitness approach that really can help everyone - Anytime Fitness Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - While fitness is an important part of your overall health and wellness plan, the approach you choose is certainly not one size fits all. (Despite the numerous sources that will say otherwise.) It’s important you stop believing the latest hype and find a plan that is safe, effective, and balanced for long-term results!

A balanced workout plan will ensure you work all muscles in your body. And it’s important to remember the heart is one of those muscles that needs a lot of attention. Getting your heart rate up means you need to find exercises or activities that use large muscle groups. You can choose walking, jogging, biking, swimming, or any cardio machine you find in the gym. But did you know some types of strength training can tick the cardio box as well? Why not kill two birds with one stone?!

How to Add Full-Body Movements

The secret to doing this is incorporating full-body movements into your workouts. If you’re using adequate weight and a good range of motion, you can target multiple muscles at once, elevate your heart rate, and cut your workout time in half. Full-body movements include exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, or squatting to a press overhead. These movements take a bit of coordination and often use your body weight or equipment like hand weights, kettlebells, and barbells.

Full-body movements are the opposite of isolated movements like biceps curls or a bench press. And typically you avoid the larger machines you’ll find at a gym (e.g. the leg extension, leg press, or pec-deck). These types of machines and more isolated movements aren’t “bad.” No need to swear them off forever! But full-body movements can give you a bigger bang for your buck, moving you toward your goals faster. Not to mention, these types of exercises are typically considered “functional” movements—and functional training is the approach that rules for everyone!

The Functional Approach That Rules

Functional training does more than strengthen and tone your muscles. It does more than help your heart. Exercises that are considered functional also train you for life. A functional training approach looks at everyday movements and chooses exercises to strengthen you in the same way. This is a bit different than looking at a list of muscles and choosing an exercise for each one. Not only does this approach strengthen your muscles, but it teaches coordination of the muscles and simultaneously trains the core to help you stay protected throughout these typical movement patterns.

