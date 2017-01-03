Have you been back to see Dr. Dan Hauck?

Dr. Dan Hauck is back doing what he loves! Dan originally practiced dentistry at 1224 East Jackson Avenue and he is excited for this new chapter in his career at Arrow Mountain Dental. "I'm excited to be returning to the practice of dentistry. There are so many people who have been instrumental in making this possible, and I thank them," said Hauck.

While his business direction and branding has changed, his services, quality and passion for helping patients hasn't. One of Dr. Hauck's greatest qualities is his ability to remember and build relationships with his patients. Needless to say, his clients are excited to have him back!

Dan graduated from the University of Nebraska and started Dentistry in Riverton in 2003. Apart from his passion for helping his patients, Dan loves archery, hunting, and fishing. He is also a family man and takes pride in raising his three beautiful children.

If you haven't been back to see Dr. Dan Hauck, give Arrow Mountain Dental a call and schedule an appointment, 307-856-3463. If you are looking for a Dentist who truly loves what they do and is passionate about helping people, consider Dr. Dan Hauck!

Arrow Mountain Dental is located at 1224 E Jackson Ave. in Riverton, WY 82501!












