If you’re looking for the spirit(s) of the season, Backwards Distilling Company is brewing them

Born and crafted right here in the Oil City by a local family, this is the spot for peace, joy and happiness served by a friendly bartender.

“We wanted this to be the coziest place in town to come for a drink. It’s a great place to bring visiting family, or celebrate the season with friends since we can accommodate large groups with advanced notice. We’re doing some extra festive things right now,” co-owner Amber Pollock said.

To commemorate this merry time of year, the Backwards bartenders have concocted 12 special drinks inspired by each verse of The 12 Days of Christmas. Every day now through Dec. 24, the Tasting Room will offer original, handmade drinks with classic Christmas flavors available for one day only. This very limited edition menu kicked off with the Partridge in a Pear Tree drink with pear-infused vodka, gin, alpino bitters, smoked orange bitters and will conclude on Christmas Eve and the Twelve Drummers Drumming with cinnamon moonshine, orange, cream and chocolate. These drinks are only available for the single day they’re featured, so you’ll be decking the halls with other regulars on your daily visits.

If you’re having trouble justifying a trip to Backwards amidst an enormous to do list, get some shopping done while you’re there. Pick up a bottle of their award winning vodka, gin or rum, or purchase the specialty Mr. North set with all the ingredients for the beloved wintery drink: cocoa, marshmallows, cinnamon moonshine and Milk Can Moonshine mugs to toast in.

Backwards will have extended holiday hours beginning Saturday, Dec. 17. Free weekend tours are also available.

Saturday, Dec. 17: 12pm-9pm

Sunday, Dec. 18: 12pm-5pm



Monday, Dec. 19 - Friday, Dec. 23: 3pm-9pm

Saturday, Dec. 24: 12pm-4pm

Sunday, Dec. 25: closed







