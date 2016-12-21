This week Barry Cinemas INC presents...

(Lander & Riverton, Wyo.) - Here’s what will be playing around Riverton and Lander starting this Friday.





The Acme- Riverton

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Rated PG-13 - Click here to watch the trailer!





The Gem Theater

Passengers, Rated PG-13 - Click here to watch the trailer!

Assassins Creed, Rated PG-13 - Click here to watch the trailer!

Sing, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!





The Grand - Lander

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Rated PG-13 - Click here to watch the trailer!





To view showtimes and to purchase tickets online, visit Barry Cinemas.



BARRY CINEMAS WILL BE CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS EVE AND WILL REOPEN FOR BUSINESS AS USUAL ON CHRISTMAS DAY!!