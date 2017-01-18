Barry Cinemas INC
6 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

This week Barry Cinemas INC presents...

This week Barry Cinemas INC presents...

file_download

(Lander & Riverton, Wyo.) - Here’s what will be playing around Riverton and Lander starting this Friday.

The Acme- Riverton

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Rated PG-13  - Click here to watch the trailer!

The Gem Theater

Patriots Day, Rated R - Click here to watch the trailer!

Monster Trucks, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!

Why Him?, Rated R  - Click here to watch the trailer!

Underworld: Blood Wars, Rated R - Click here to watch the trailer!

Hidden Figures, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!

The Grand - Lander

Sing, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!

To view showtimes and to purchase tickets online, visit Barry Cinemas.