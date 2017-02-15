This week Barry Cinemas INC presents...

(Lander & Riverton, Wyo.) - Here’s what will be playing around Riverton and Lander starting this Friday.
The Acme- Riverton
The Lego Batman Movie, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!
The Gem Theater
Fifty Shades Darker, Rated R - Click here to watch the trailer!
John Wick 2, Rated R - Click here to watch the trailer!
The Great Wall, Rated PG-13 - Click here to watch the trailer!
Split, Rated PG -13 - Click here to watch the trailer!
The Grand - Lander
The Lego Batman Movie, Rated PG - Click here to watch the trailer!
To view showtimes and to purchase tickets online, visit Barry Cinemas.