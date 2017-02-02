BTI - Hiring OTR Truck Drivers - Riverton

BTI Riverton is hiring qualified, experienced truck drivers holding a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with T, X and doubles endorsements. Pneumatic experience is a plus. We have many Wyoming hauls, but travel area could be throughout the Rocky Mountain region requiring overnight stays.

BTI offers competitive wages, per diem, vacation time, 401K options, health, vision and dental insurance. BTI is a Drug-Free Workplace. All employees are subject to pre-employment and random testing for drugs & alcohol.

Apply online at www.bonntran.com or pick up an application at our office at 642 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY. Please provide a copy of your current MVR.







