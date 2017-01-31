Child Development Services - Hiring Multiple Positions - Lander/Riverton

Child Development Services of Fremont County is seeking two compassionate and talented individuals to join their team! Who wouldn't want to work with these amazing kids??



We are currently hiring for the following positions:





Full-time Early Childhood Special Ed. Teacher

Position requires you be eligible for Wyoming Teaching Certificate in Early Childhood Special Education either through a degree or Early Childhood Special Education Endorsement. Successful experience as a teacher of developmentally delayed students and experience with IEP/IFSP preferred. This position would be 187 days, 7 hr. days a year.







Full time Educational Assistant in Riverton

Position requires transportation of children to and from preschool as well as helping with children in the classroom. Position requires a high school diploma or GED and the love of working with children of various abilities.







More information on each opening is listed on our website www.cdsfc.org.

Please send resume to P.O. Box 593, Lander, WY 82520 or email to Lori at lmorrow@cdsfc.org or call 332-5508/856-4337 or visit our website www.cdsfc.org for an application. Closing date: until position filled C.D.S. is an E.O.E.