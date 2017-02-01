Learn more about the tribal buffalo restoration on Wind River Reservation.

Engage in an in depth presentation and discussion on the meaning behind, and the impact of, restoring the buffalo population on the reservation.



When: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 - 1:00PM



Where: Riverton Branch Library - Community Room

The Riverton Branch Library will host Wind River Native Advocacy Center Director, Jason Baldes presenting:

“Tribal Buffalo Restoration & Efforts On the Wind River Reservation".



The Wind River Reservation is the third largest reservation in the country and it prides itself on its wildlife. On November 10, 2016 the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, working with the National Wildlife Federation, set ten wild young bison loose on the Wind River Reservation.





Central Bank & Trust is a proud supporter of the Riverton Branch Library



