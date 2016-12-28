Three great stores. One Massive Clearance Sale.

Chisholm’s Jewelry, Classic West, and Badland Boot Co. from Dubois are coming together to bring you the best deals of the year!

Make plans to stop out to the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel anytime from 8am to 8pm on Thursday, December 29th to pick up some new duds for the New Year.

We will be conveniently located at the Conference Room at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel located at 5690 US Highway 287, Lander, WY.





Boots up to 65% OFF

We will have boots from Twisted X, Ariat, Olathe, Keen Utility with prices slashed up to 65%.





Western hats in felt, straw and palm, marked down to below costs.







Mens, Women's and Kids Clothing

Men’s, Women’s, and kids clothing from 10-75% off from Stetson, Cinch, Roper, Tin Haul, Tasha Polizzi, to name just a few.





Great merino wool socks for the whole family.





From Pendleton, we have blankets, towels, mugs, and more.





We also are bringing a great selection of handmade Southwest Indian jewelry.





We are clearing our stores. Don't miss out on the best deals of the year!

