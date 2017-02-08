City of Riverton is looking for Interim City Administrator

The City of Riverton is soliciting statements of qualifications and experience, accompanied by a letter of interest and resume, for the position of Interim City Administrator. This position is an interim position expected to last three to six months, beginning on or around February 22, 2017. The pay range for this Interim position is negotiable and based on experience. Applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration or related field and at least five to seven years of experience in City Management or a similar Public Administration related field. Letters of interest, resumes, and statements of qualifications and experience must be received by the City of Riverton HR Department at 816 N Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The City of Riverton reserves the right to extend the submittal date, if needed.

The responsibilities of the Interim position include, but are not limited to, the supervision of the enforcement of all laws, ordinances, rules, regulations, policies, and procedures of the City; the administration of all departments in the City; the cooperation with and supervision of the administrative functions of such departments; the oversight of the preparation of the annual budget and submittal to Council; keep the Council fully informed as to the financial condition of the City; the recommendation to the Council for adopting such measures as he may deem necessary or proper for the efficient and proper operation of the City and to attend all Council and Committee meetings; the preparation and submittal of the City’s annual report to the Council; the purchasing of materials and authorization of expenditure of funds on behalf of the City, subject to the requirements of statutes and ordinances, and in accordance with rules and regulations now or hereafter promulgated by the City Council; the performance of other such duties as may be prescribed by ordinance or by direction of the City Council.