City of Riverton is now accepting applications for the permanent position of City Administrator 

The City of Riverton is accepting applications, accompanied with a letter of interest and resume, for the position of City Administrator. The City of Riverton is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.

DUTIES INCLUDE: To supervise the administration of the enforcement of all laws, ordinances, rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the City; To be responsible to the City Council for the administration of all departments of the City, except the municipal court judge and city attorneys; and to cooperate with and supervise the administrative functions of such departments to the extent requested or delegated by the City officers having primary responsibility for the operation of such departments; To issue such administrative regulations and outline general administrative procedures applicable to areas and departments assigned to his supervision, in the form of rules which are not in conflict with the laws of the State of Wyoming or other City ordinances; To prepare an annual budget and to submit the same to Council; To keep the Council fully informed as to the financial condition of the City; To recommend to the Council for adoption such measures as he may deem necessary or proper for the efficient and proper operation of the City and to attend all Council and Committee meetings; To prepare and submit to the Council an annual report of the City’s affairs, including a summary of the reports of the operation of all City departments; Subject to the requirements of statutes and ordinances, and in accordance with rules and regulations now or hereafter promulgated by the City Council, to purchase materials and authorize expenditures of funds on behalf of the City; To perform such other duties as may be prescribed by ordinance or by direction of the City Council.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration or related field is required; however, Master’s Degree in Public Administration is preferred. Five (5) to seven (7) years of experience in City Management or a similar Public Administration related field in conjunction with education is also required.

SALARY: The pay range for this position is $95,000-$120,000 based on experience, and includes the City of Riverton benefit package which includes health insurance and retirement.

Applications may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department for the City of Riverton at (307) 857-7706, by accessing our web site at www.rivertonwy.gov; or at Employment Resources located at 422 E Fremont Ave, Riverton WY 82501.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to submit their application, accompanied with a letter of interest and resume, by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 (first review), to the City of Riverton HR Department located at 816 N Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501. This position will remain open until filled.