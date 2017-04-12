Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lander Main Street?

You are invited to a public meeting on April 13, 2017 to hear this proposal. The meeting begins at 6:00 PM Thursday, April 13th at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista.

The preferred alternative to test new traffic patterns on Main Street will be shared at the meeting. The test section proposes these traffic pattern changes could be in effect from approximately Memorial Day to the end of September.

The new traffic pattern proposed will add dedicated bike lanes on Main Street all the way from the intersection of Highway 287/789 to the 5th Street intersection. The new bike lanes necessitate removing the left-hand turning lane from the center of the 100 through 500 blocks, while turning lanes will remain at the intersections. This alternative will result in a loss of some parking spaces near the intersections to accommodate the new bike lane.

Depiction of typical dedicated bike lanes on Main Street

Lincoln and Garfield Streets are proposed to have “sharrows” painted in both traffic lanes to encourage equal sharing of the lanes with both automobiles and bikes. The proposed measures will necessarily involve additional education, new signage and police enforcement during the implementation period. See the diagram below showing a one-block plan view of the proposed alternative.



The April 13th public meeting is part of the City of Lander’s work to improve Bike and Pedestrian Safety on Main Street under a Wyoming Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Program grant. The Lander Main Street study will use the $25,000 in grant funds to design and implement temporary structural and non-structural solutions to improve safety and accessibility for all modes of transportation.

Written comments on this proposal may be given to RaJean Strube Fossen by calling the City of Lander at 307-332-2870, extension 2, or by sending an email to rsfossen@landerwyoming.org. Public comments will be taken up through 5 p.m. April 19.





