TAP Committee Responds to Public Comment Regarding Cyclist and Pedestrian Safety          4/24/17

The Lander Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Committee would like to thank all members of the public who attended the April 13 public meeting and submitted written or phone comments to the City of Lander regarding the temporary proposed alternative on Main Street.

The committee would also like to take this opportunity to clarify some points of misunderstanding, and more clearly communicate the next steps in this process.



After preliminary review of over 500 recent public comments, there remains strong support for improvements in and around the downtown Lander area to increase pedestrian and bicycle safety. However, there was also strong opposition to the proposed alternative for Main Street regarding a 4-lane configuration with protected bike lanes. Many valid concerns were presented; chief among them, the loss of parking and potential interference with emergency responders. Based on initial analysis, there is not adequate support to move forward with this proposed alternative.

Mayor Del McOmie, although not a supporter of the proposed alternative, stated that “this is a perfect opportunity to continue to study the issue and develop solutions now that the public has become so actively engaged.”

Next Steps

Going forward the TAP Committee will continue to meet and study these issues.

Specifically, the following next steps will be taken:

● Compile and study all responses from the comment period and make the information available to the public.

● Seek representation from additional stakeholders in committee meetings including representatives from the transportation industry, emergency personnel and downtown merchants.

● Provide more opportunities for public input, such as focus groups and additional public meetings.

● Complete the study with alternatives vetted through a public process.

Areas of Misunderstanding/Miscommunication

Public process - The initial press release stated that the proposed alternative would be implemented without public comment. The committee failed to correct that misinformation, both at the public meeting and in subsequent media articles and discussions.

Process used to develop the Proposed Alternative -The first step in the process was to conduct an initial public survey to define what measures could or should be taken to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in the downtown corridor. That survey was conducted in May of 2016 and received more than 500 responses. An initial public meeting was held in September of 2016 and was attended by over 30 Lander residents. The results of that survey and public meeting showed strong public support for improved safety measures.

Funding - The funding for the TAP study was provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a grant program that is administered at the state level by WYDOT. These grants are restricted for transportation studies and thus cannot be used for other city projects such as street repairs. The grant application was submitted to address the Bike and Pedestrian Safety. The application was reviewed and approved by the Resolution of the Lander City Council on July 14, 2015.

Over the last three months, the proposed alternatives were reviewed by representatives from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), the Lander City Engineer, Lander City Street Department, Lander Police Department, and the Lander Fire Department before they were presented to the public.

Once again, we would like to thank the citizens who took the time to express their opinions, both for and against the proposed alternative. The resulting discussion seemed to focus primarily on bicycles and motorists. However, a significant number of the survey responses addressed pedestrians’ safety. The goal of this study is to address multi-modal transportation and safety.

For more information, please contact:

TAP Committee,

240 Lincoln Street, Lander, WY 82520 (307) 332-2870 x3 landercity@landerwyoming.org



In service,

TAP Committee Members (in no particular order):

RaJean Strube Fossen, Brian Fabel, Michael Cheek, Rob Meeker, Liz Lightner, Adam Crenshaw, and Mark Calhoun (Lander City Council Liaison)