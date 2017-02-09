h/t jeffreyw via Flickr, CC 2.0

Still planning that perfect night for your loved one? How's about staying in? Nothing says "I love you" like a home-cooked meal.

Clark's Meat House has what you need to make your dinner extra special with delicious, tender cuts of meat. If you really want to pull out all the stops, add a lobster tail or shrimp on the side. What's more, Clark's Meat House can provide you with free recipes!

Cook a beef wellington or dish up some shrimp skampi and you're sure to win their heart forever!

h/t lila dobbs via Flickr, CC 2.0

Most popular cuts include moist, tenderloin filets, t-bones, and porterhouse. All of which are currently on sale for this special occasion!

Take your dinner to the next level with a lobster tail, raw shrimp or even crab cakes.

h/t Kurman Communications, Inc. via Flickr, CC 2.0

Do Valentine's Day like a pro and go with Clark's Meat House for the big day.

Don't forget to pick up the recipe!







