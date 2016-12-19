It'll be sunny and warmer this week





(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We're in for a warmer week ahead as compared to this weekend's bitter sub-zero temperatures. Here is the latest forecast for Lander, Riverton and Dubois. To get a more detailed report, visit the National Weather Service Office in Riverton here.



Lander: It's going to be partly to mostly sunny throughout the week. Highs will reach into the upper 20's everyday except Tuesday when the high is expected to reach 33 degrees. Evening lows will be in the teens to single digits. Wednesday night looks to be the coldest with a low of 6 degrees. Winds this week will be light, except on Tuesday night when gusts could get as high as 23 mph.

Riverton: It's going to be partly to mostly sunny throughout the week. Highs will reach into the upper 20's everyday except Tuesday when the high is expected to reach 32 degrees. Evening lows will be in the teens to single digits. Winds this week are expected to be light and variable.

Dubois: Today there will be areas of blowing snow and it'll be windy with a west wind 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Snow is likely tomorrow with a high near 33 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday look to be sunny and warm, but the weekend calls for another chance of snow.



