Local WHP Trooper's patrol vehicle catches fire

The vehicle that caught fire was similar to this Dodge Charger.

A local Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper's vehicle caught fire early Friday morning. Riverton Firefighters were dispatched to a home in Riverton where the Trooper's Dodge Charger patrol car was on fire.

RFD's Scott Walters said the Charger's engine compartment was fully engulfed, and the flames caught the rear of the vehicle parked in front of it on fire as well. Walters said the Trooper had started to put the fire out with an extinguisher, and with Walters' help, the fire was put out completely.

WHP Lt. Lee Pence said the Trooper was not on duty at the time, and he was thankful the vehicle was not parked in the Trooper's garage. He expects the Charger to be a total loss.

Walters called in the State Fire Marshal's Office to do the investigation to be absolutely certain what caused the blaze. It is still being investigated.

"We don't believe it was a criminal act," Pence said.

Walters declined to discuss possible causes until the State had finished its investigation.