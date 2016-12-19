Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Riverton Police Department
William Klaproth, 23, Shoshoni, Interference
Tori St. Clair, 23, Outstanding Warrant
Colleen Willow, Ethete, 29, DUI and Outstanding FCSO Warrant
Rosetta Hutchinson, Ethete, 39, DUI
Jolene Crockett, 31, DUI
Lenny Monroe, St. Stephens, 35, Outstanding probation revocation warrant
Cody Bear, 31, Outstanding probation revocation warrant
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
No arrests reported in the past 72 hours.
Lander Police Department
Jeffery Underwood, 30, Ethete, LPD Warrant.
Brandi Guerzon, Lander, 32, domestic assault