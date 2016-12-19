Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

William Klaproth, 23, Shoshoni, Interference

Tori St. Clair, 23, Outstanding Warrant

Colleen Willow, Ethete, 29, DUI and Outstanding FCSO Warrant

Rosetta Hutchinson, Ethete, 39, DUI

Jolene Crockett, 31, DUI

Lenny Monroe, St. Stephens, 35, Outstanding probation revocation warrant

Cody Bear, 31, Outstanding probation revocation warrant

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

No arrests reported in the past 72 hours.

Lander Police Department

Jeffery Underwood, 30, Ethete, LPD Warrant.

Brandi Guerzon, Lander, 32, domestic assault



