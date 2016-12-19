Take a sneak peek inside the newly renovated Lander Mill building

Inside Bhava Shala

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Mill and Elevator buildings have deep roots and rich history in downtown Lander. The mill was built in 1888 for the sole purpose of making flour and has essentially been closed since the 1950's.

Fast forward to 2008, Trey Warren of Lander purchased the property and since then has worked tirelessly to bring it back to life, while simultaneously maintaining the architectural integrity threaded throughout the remodel. Note: There will be much more on the entire building's remodel in a future County 10 article.

At the present moment, one very special room has been completed and it's home to Bhava Shala, a community space for connection. Jagoe Warren, Trey's wife, has worked alongside Trey to design and create the space. "Our intention with Bhava Shala is to offer a gathering spot to share mindful practices and activities that foster connection as a community and village," explained Jagoe.

Jagoe Warren

The space will offer weekly gatherings to practice Yoga and meditation, opportunities to gather and have lunch or tea, and acupuncture. The space can also be rented for special use, a workshop, a film preview, an acoustic performance, a community dance class or a sacred gathering. The possibilities are endless.

Jagoe gained much of her inspiration for Bhava Shala from a space in California which she came across online a few years ago. It was inside of an old church which served as a community space for opportunities such as dance, yoga and musical performances. "It really struck a chord with me," she said. "If a place in LA could foster that type of incubator, I knew I wanted that type of space for Lander too. We adore our community, and Bhava Shala is for them. I want everyone to walk in here feeling comfortable sharing their craft."

Bhava is a sanskrit word that means "the sense of elevating your mood through ritual practice or connection." Shala means "home."

Bhava Shala

Bhava Shala is one of the rooms inside of the Elevator building in which Trey worked to maintain the architectural integrity. When designing the roof for Bhava, Trey pulled inspiration from the original roofline of The Elevator. He wanted the space to be filled with natural light. The sconces inside of the Shala were the original grain cups used in the Mill. The closet doors were taken from the exterior of the original building. The entryway of the Shala encompasses two of the original grain bins.

On Friday, Dec. 9th Trey and Jagoe hosted a Community Potluck in Bhava Shala as the space's inaugural community gathering. During the event, people were encouraged to write down what they'd like to see happen in the room. Take a look at some of the ideas below. Contact Jagoe through Bhava Shala on facebook or 307-349-1160 if you'd like to learn more about using the space.

Ideas for space use

Bhava Shala

There is much more to share from inside the building. Watch County 10 for future articles.