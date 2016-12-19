County 10™
2 days ago
Tonkin Stadium Ice Rink is Now Open in Riverton

2015 photo at Tonkin Stadium. h/t R Rec

(Riverton, Wyo.) - As of 3:00 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, Dec. 19) the ice skating rink at Tonkin Stadium in Riverton is open! 

Hours - Though the rink is open at all times, R Recreation will have staff on hand available to rent skates between Noon - 9:00 p.m. everyday. Note: Christmas Eve rental hours are from Noon - 5:00 p.m. and Christmas Day rentals are closed. 

Rentals - Skate rentals are $3 per pair and there is no use/entrance fee. 

This is the second year the rink has been at Tonkin Stadium and it couldn't have been done without several groups offering their support. 

  • R Rec - Employs staff at the rink 
  • City of Riverton Parks Department - Installs and maintains the ice
  • Fremont County School District #25 - Pays for the lights 
  • FCSD #25 Recreation Board - Helps with grant funding for the rink
  • Fremont County Recreation Board - Helped purchase 44 new skates for rental purposes this year. 

Check out some of our favorite photos from last year. Find out more information here. 

h/t R Rec
