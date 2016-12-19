What's Happening this week: Christmas Meals; Movies at the Library; Meet Legislators and more!

h/t pexels

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening around Fremont County this week. Did we miss a great event? Share it to County 10 here.





Monday, Dec. 19

LANDER - Showboat Retirement Center Christmas Celebration! Christmas Carols with the Wind River Children's Choir. Visit by Santa Claus, fun Christmas table games & prizes and yummy refreshments!

RIVERTON - Christmas Movies at the library. The Riverton Library is playing Edward Scissorhands in the Adult Dept. from 2-4 pm. Hot chocolate will be served.







Tuesday, Dec. 20

LANDER - County Commissioners Reception to wish luck and farewell to elected Commissioners Douglas Thompson and Andrea Clifford. In the commissioner chambers from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



LANDER - School board meeting at 6 p.m. at Central Office.





Wednesday, Dec. 21







Thursday, Dec. 22

HUDSON - All elected officials and Fremont County Legislators are invited to join together for a carry in dinner meeting. This provides you with an opportunity to meet with legislators prior to the session in a relaxed atmosphere. If you are bringing handouts, please provide 7 copies. Hudson Town Hall from 6-7 p.m.





Friday, Dec. 23





Saturday, Dec. 24

RIVERTON - The Fremont County Cherry Bombs women's roller derby team will be serving homemade soups/stews, bread and goodies at Noon on Christmas Eve December, 24th at the Riverton City Park in the band shell. No one should go hungry at Christmas so all are welcome. We will serve until we run out of food. Come fill your tummies and meet the derby ladies.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.

TBD - Christmas Eve Dance at noon. Location to be determined.





Sunday, Dec. 25

LANDER - Christmas Dinner at LVHS. The first Lander Community Christmas Dinner is happening December 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the LVHS Commons. The dinner is open for anyone and everyone and is completely free. Organizer Annabeth Babcock encourages those who come to bring one can of non-perishable however it's not necessary.



FORT WASHAKIE - Christmas Dinner at 12 PM, Rocky Mountain Hall- Ft. Washakie