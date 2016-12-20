BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Wild Horse Gather in North Lander Complex

2012 during the last wild horse gather in the North Lander Complex. h/t BLM

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office is requesting public input prior to analyzing a proposed wild horse gather in the North Lander Wild Horse Complex.

The North Lander Complex is located in southeast Fremont County and is made up of the Conant Creek, Dishpan Butte, Muskrat Basin and Rock Creek Mountain herd management areas. Population surveys conducted in August 2016 found approximately 1,026 horses within the North Lander Complex. The appropriate management level (AML) of the complex, which is the population that can be supported by the public land in balance with other multiple uses of those lands, is 320-535 horses.

The proposed operation would include gathering wild horses and conducting fertility control treatments to bring the population of the complex back to its AML. The anticipated date of the gather has not yet been determined.

Public input is valuable early in the process and will enable the BLM to develop a well-informed environmental assessment. Comments should be received by January 31, 2017, and may be emailed to WY_North_Lander_Gather@blm.gov or mailed to Clay Stott, BLM Lander Field Office, 1335 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520.

Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, including a map of the complex, visit http://bit.ly/2017_North_Lander_Gather, or contact BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Clay Stott at 307-332-8400.