Everyone OK after vehicle hits Riverton salon

This morning a few people at a Riverton salon had a bit of a surprise when a vehicle crashed into the building.

A car in the B & B Salon Spa driveway lost control and ended up careering through an awning pole and into the window of the North Broadway business around 10 a.m. Luckily, no one was injured.

Salon owner Brigett Kisling said the vehicle had become stuck on some snow that had been pushed into the driveway by a plow, and in the process of trying to become unstuck the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into the building. Brigett said a couple people were inside at the time; everyone, including the driver, was shook up but OK. Additional information from the Riverton Police Department was not immediately available.

Brigett said most of the mess has been cleaned up, but it's still a little chilly inside. She credits the building's inner structure of log and mortar for keeping the damage from being much worse.

photos h/t Brigett Kisling



