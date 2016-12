h/t Tammy Green

The Lander Elks Lodge and several area businesses collected toys again this year for the Annual Lander Community Christmas Basket Program.



This past weekend around 100 people helped the Elks wrap presents for the community baskets. Approximately 300 baskets made up of 1,000 gifts were delivered this past weekend throughout the community.

"I can't believe how many people showed up to help with this," said organizer Tammy Green. "The town of Lander is incredible."

Tim Green, Shane Green, Tammy Green along with Lauren and Emma Martin, children of Amber and Garric Martin delivering baskets in Hudson.



