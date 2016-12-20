Our community remembers an athletic legend

Myron Chavez. h/t Cody Beers

Myron Chavez, an athletic legend on the Wind River Indian Reservation has died.

Words of remembrance are pouring in on social media. "Local hero," "most famous basketball player in the history of basketball on the Wind River Reservation," and "he was one of a kind, on and off the court" are just some of the words being used to describe Myron.

Fred Groenke, Myron's assistant basketball coach, football coach and athletic director at Wyoming Indian during Myron's high school years, spoke of his talent, work ethic and the impact he made in the community.

"Myron was one of a number of very athletically talented students who were in school at the same time," said Groenke. "Myron possessed the athletic ability and had excellent vision and awareness that set him apart from others. He most often made the crucial play at the critical time in the game. Myron had other exceptional high school athletes on his teams and he was intelligent enough to know how to best use their skills to make the team better. The successes of the athletic program gave the community a great sense of pride and also credibility to the school itself."

Groenke noted Myron was a freshman at Wyoming Indian High School in 1981 and graduated in 1986. He played basketball, football and also cross country and track.

Groenke recalled one special moment with Myron during his freshman year playing football. "[Myron] intercepted a pass and returned it 104 yards for a touchdown," he described. "The Chiefs defeated the number 1 team in the state. He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time."

Myron was also known for his strong work ethic and academic talents. "He was not only exceptionally athletically talented, Myron was a really hard worker and was very bright academically," Groenke noted. "Many kids viewed him as their local hero and it motivated them all to work harder."

Fremont County School District #14 Superintendent Owen St. Clair said Myron put Chiefs basketball on the map. He was part of a 50 consecutive game winning streak which is a record that reportedly still stands in Wyoming today. Myron was also part of at least two basketball state championships.

"He took basketball to another level," said St. Clair. "He was known locally and throughout the state for his flashy passes, good ball handling skills and his strong court sense. Not many people had the ability he had and it helped raise the talent of his teammates too."

Myron Chavez playing football alongside his coach, Fred Groenke. Either year 1982 or 1983.



