Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Riverton Police Department

Aaron Tindall, 28, Lander, Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant.

William Edwards, 54, Jeffrey City, Probation Revocation Warrant.

A 39-year-old female of Idaho was cited for shoplifting $76 in miscellaneous items.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Deborah Vanvoast, 53, Shoshoni, Driving While Under the Influence and No Valid Driver's License.





Lander Police Department

Danielle Pingree, 34, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Peace Disturbance.







