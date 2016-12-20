Riverton Council considers granting liquor license near City Park; Raises community concern

Riverton City Council, screen shot from youtube

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton City Council has a full agenda set for tonight. One item on the agenda includes a public hearing and consideration of a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location from Mrs. Skidmore, Inc. to the Good 2 Go Store across the street from City Park.

Fremont County Prevention Coalition Leadership Team Chair Shannon O'Shea expressed concerns over the proposal. "We are really concerned with the possibility of there being a store with a liquor license so close to City Park," she said. "With the possibility of the splash pad coming in, we hope the park will be a family friendly place. Having a liquor license so close would change the culture we're trying to promote. We want to teach our children that you can have fun without alcohol."

Oshey noted representatives from the Fremont County Prevention Coalition Leadership Team will be at tonight's City Council meeting. See the full agenda for tonight's meeting below. The meeting is set for tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.








