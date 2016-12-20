Two County Commissioners Honored During Farewell Reception

Left to Right: Commissioner Travis Becker, Commissioner Andrea Clifford, County Clerk Julie Freese, Commissioner Douglas Thompson, Commissioner Larry Allen, Commissioner Ray Price

(Lander, Wyo.) - Fremont County Commissioners Douglas Thompson and Andrea Clifford were celebrated today during a special reception honoring their service to the community. With a room full of family, friends and colleagues the reception included speeches from both Thompson and Clifford, refreshments and mingling.

Thompson has served as Commissioner for 16 years. "It's been a true honor and I'm proud to represent Fremont County," Thompson said. "This is bittersweet because I've tried to do everything I could within my capabilities to benefit the citizens of Fremont County." He also thanked the employees of Fremont County and highlighted County Commission Administrative Secretary Becky Enos especially as an integral part in helping the commission run successfully.

Thompson won't have much time to sit still. In the future he'll continue his work with the Public Lands Initiative as well as serving on the Sage-grouse Communications Subcommittee and as a County Agent to the Bureau of Land Management.

Commissioner Douglas Thompson recognizing County Commission Administrative Secretary, Becky Enos

Commissioner Douglas Thompson

Andrea Clifford has served as Commissioner for just over one year. She expressed gratitude for the experience and noted how much she enjoyed providing a tribal voice to the Commission and community. "I've learned a lot about the responsibilities of government and how [the reservation and county] can work together in the future," she said. "I will continue to try to improve the county as best I can."



Clifford will continue her full-time work as Assistant General Manager for the Wind River Hotel and Casino and continue her involvement as Northern Arapaho General Council Chairperson.

Left to Right: Commissioner Travis Becker, Commissioner Andrea Clifford, Commissioner Douglas Thompson, Commissioner Larry Allen, Commissioner Ray Price

The new County Commissioners will be sworn in on January 3, 2017.