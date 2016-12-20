Video: This is what happens when you don't pay attention to high wind road closures

Despite sections of Wyoming highways being closed to light and high profile vehicles, many motorists are not heeding the closures with crashes resulting statewide.



As wind speeds are exceeding 60 mph in certain parts of Wyoming, many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles to avoid those vehicles becoming a hazard to themselves and other motorists. Despite the closures, motorists proceeding in light and high profile vehicles have been crashing.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has investigated 80 crashes statewide beginning on Dec. 19th through 9:45 a.m. today (Dec. 20th). Many of the crashes were attributed to inclement weather and high wind speeds. 27 of the 80 crashes were classified as involving injury. 53 of the 80 crashes were classified as property damage only. 18 of the crashes were in a high wind area along Interstate 25 in Platte County near Wheatland. 28 of the crashes were in a high wind area along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

Dangerous winds called for the unusual recovery on the Beaver Rim portion of WY 789 between Lander and Muddy Gap on Monday (Dec. 19th) night. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in 70 mph winds on the icy hill causing total road blockage. The trailer was only carrying 8000 lbs.

In order to remove the disabled semi, two WYDOT plow trucks had to park parallel to where the trailer would be pulled to as a wind block to ensure the trailer would not tip over. Once accomplished, the plow trucks traveled parallel to the trailer until they got to the bottom of the hill into a pullout that was sheltered by hilly terrain.

WHP Lt. Lee Pence commented "It was an extraordinary effort to remove the disabled combination by WYDOT and Bull's Towing in order to get the highway open."

While investigating a previous high wind related crash, a Wyoming State Trooper was struck while seated in their patrol vehicle by a secondary high wind related crash. This crash occurred at 7:56 a.m. today (Dec. 20th) on Interstate 80 near mile post 280 approximately 30 miles west of Laramie. The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

These high wind related crashes are demonstrating the importance for motorists to not proceed when roads are closed to light and high profile vehicles due to high wind speeds. These closures and advisories can always be found at www.wyoroad.info and are also displayed on the variable message signs along the closed highways.