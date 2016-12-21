4-H kids bring joy to community members 

Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club. h/t Tanya Santee

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Members of the Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club (above) made and delivered Christmas goodies to the residents at Owl Creek Apartments, Homestead Assisted Living and Wind River Rehabilitation & Wellness Center on Monday, December 19. While there, the 4-Hers sang Christmas carols as well.

The Fun Helping Hands 4-H Club (photo below) also delighted residents at Homestead Assisted Living and Wind River Rehabilitation & Wellness center by singing Christmas carols on Monday evening. Some of the residents joyfully joined the carolers while others opened their doors to enjoy the singing.

Photo h/t Maureen Osborne at Homestead Assisted Living. Back row: Michaela Osborne, Elsie Campbell, Ashton Gorley, Shelby Crissman, TJ Crissman, Tristyn Gorley. Front row: Rylee Parkhurst, Jerikah Huelle, Gabby Brown, Zachary Osborne, Kyjah Brown, Leader-Joan Eisemann, Anne Yoder

