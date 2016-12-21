City Council approves grant request for Splash Pad

Riverton City Council

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Riverton City Council approved Resolution 1345, a grant submittal from the Splash Pad group at Tuesday night's council meeting.



The federal grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund may be used for several purposes, one of which is recreation. The funds are made available through a 50/50 matching ratio of federal funds and local match funds. The application is due at the end of 2016.

Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield noted the Splash Pad group has projected the project total to be $255,880 which includes a $20,000 estimate for a labor match which would be fulfilled through community members and Job Corps clients and students. Therefore the total being applied for is $235,880, meaning the grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund would total $117,940. Butterfield noted the Splash Pad group has come up with the required local matching funds (listed below).

City of Riverton - $34,446.04



Depot Foundation Fund - $26,397



Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board - $42,500



Fremont County Recreation - $6,000



Wyoming Community Gas - Grant available for $9,313

Resolution 1345 grant application was approved by all City Council members.

In addition, the Council approved the Splash Pad group to place a temporary sign at City Park near the intersection of Federal Blvd. and Main Street. Job Corps students made the sign and it will give the community a chance to follow the Splash Pad's progress.