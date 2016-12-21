Community speaks out against liquor license near City Park; Council denies transfer

District Manager for Good 2 Go, Brad Hinze speaks to the Riverton City Council

(Riverton, Wyo.) - It was a larger than usual crowd at last night's Riverton City Council meeting with nearly 40 community members in attendance. The council was considering a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location from Mrs. Skidmore, Inc. to the Good 2 Go Store across the street from City Park.

Of the twelve people who addressed the council during the public comment period, most were against the liquor license transfer. Many noted the effort that has been put forward to revitalize City Park, citing examples such as the skate park and upcoming Splash Pad. "With this liquor license we would be drastically going in the wrong direction," one said.

Others spoke of the abundance of liquor licenses already in place in Riverton. Council addressed the fact that Riverton has 19 retail liquor licenses in place, which is over the allotted amount per population limit. Human Resources/Deputy Clerk Kristin Watson noted the City of Riverton is over-allocated on retail liquor licenses because of annexations that have taken place in the past.

Audience at Riverton City Council meeting last night

Two individuals addressed the council in favor of the liquor license transfer. "It's a horrible issue, but I'm not sure more regulation is going to solve the root problem," one man said. "We have a legal business, trying to sell a legal product to consenting adults. That's the definition of the American dream. I appreciate what the skate park and RPD has done to make the park a safer place...I'm just not sure that that can extend to a private business across the street."

The District Manager for Good 2 Go Brad Hinze was present and spoke to the council. "This is a tough issue but we can't change the location," he said. "Good 2 Go is a great company. We have all the latest technology to assure that we're not over serving and we don't serve to minors. We believe it's a privilege to have a liquor license and we wouldn't do anything to make the problem any worse."

Ultimately, after much deliberation and consideration from the council members the City Council voted to deny the liquor license transfer. Audience members erupted in cheers after the decision was made. Below is how each City Council member voted:

Sean Peterson - No



Kyle Larson - No



Holly Jibben - Yes



Lee Martinez - No



Mike Bailey - Yes



Martin Cannan - No



Mayor Lars Baker - No



Riverton City Council members

Riverton City Council



