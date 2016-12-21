Lander woman shares elaborate train display with local children

Mary Slifko alongside her Train Station Display

(Lander, Wyo.) - Choo choo! Lander resident Mary Slifko has had a love for trains for many years. In fact, a few trains in the collection have been in her family for 50+ years. Mary has been sharing her passion with children and families of Fremont County now for over twenty years, and she's hoping more children will come before Jan. 1, 2017.



Mary, who is 85 years young, opens up her home to classrooms, groups of children and families throughout the holiday season to show them her epic train masterpiece which takes up nearly her entire one-car garage. This year's display is made up of three trains along with hundreds of Christmas figurines which she's collected over the years. Some pieces come ready-made while others are unpainted figurines from Walmart which Mary intricately paints herself.

Mary points to pieces she's painted herself.

Mary started this hobby over twenty years ago while she was working as a Foster Grandparent in the Lander Schools. She thought the kids would enjoy the trains that had been sitting in her attic for years.

"When I see those kids come in here I forget about all the work," said Mary. "Even the adults' eyes get big when they see it."

It takes Mary about one month to set up her entire display. She begins around Halloween and it's usually ready near the first of December. The display sits on top of five sheets of plywood while the snow is quilter's batting and the mountains are handmade paper mache. The string of popcorn along the skyline was given to her by a group of Lander students over 10 years ago.

Mary's train station display.

Yesterday, the Fremont County School District #1 Lights On children enjoyed the display after school. "This is amazing," one student shouted as he admired the display.

Mary invites all children and families in Fremont County who wish to see the display to her home. She does need about two hours advance notice so she can turn the garage heater on. Mary can be reached at 332-5364.

Lander Lights On kids enjoy Mary's Train Station Display.

WATCH the train go below. Video: h/t Vivian Michel with Lander Lights On.







