Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Robin Blind, 35, Riverton, Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Michael Keele, 32, Riverton, Probation Violation.

Natalia Miranda, 30, Riverton, Probation Violation.





Lander Police Department

A 33-year-old female of Riverton was cited for no valid driver's license, expired registration and no insurance. The vehicle was towed.



