Recent deaths in Fremont County: Enos, C'Bearing, Shakespeare, Monroe, Yardas, Lee

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths and obituaries in Fremont County.

Vance Alan Enos, age 54, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2016 at his home in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Vance “Tastic” Enos was born on October 6, 1962, in Provo, Utah. A rosary will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9 Black Coal Drive, Fort Washakie. Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the catholic clergy officiating. Inurnment will be in the Chief Washakie Cemetery. Services provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.



Adrian K. C’Bearing, 38, of Arapahoe, died on Friday, December 16, 2016, at his home. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Amelia M. Shakespeare, 71, of Arapahoe, died on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Sage West- Riverton Hospital. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, a wake will follow at Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Latisha Monroe, 21, of Riverton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in Gillette while visiting relatives. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, December 23, 2016, at the Great Plains Hall with burial at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery at St. Stephens. Read the full obituary here.



Charles C. Yardas passed away December 15, 2016 at Wind River Rehab in Riverton. Services are planned for the spring. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Lander or to the charity of choice would be equally appreciated. Read the full obituary here.



Alice Deann Lee, 46 of Lander, Wyoming passed away on December 17, 2016. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with an evening service to start at 7:00pm on Thursday, December 22nd at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete; and an all-night Wake to follow at the Family Home located at 23 Sand Hills Road, Boulder Flats. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Friday, December 23rd at Blue Sky Hall, with a burial to follow at Mission Cemetery in Ethete. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

