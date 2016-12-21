Your ultimate guide to the holidays in Fremont County

h/t Pexels

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - There's a lot going on over Christmas and New Year's this year. Here's everything we know happening for the holidays. Did we miss a great event? Share it with County 10 here.



ONGOING EVENTS

Ice Skating at Tonkin Stadium in Riverton. Christmas Eve rental hours are from Noon - 5:00 p.m. and Christmas Day rentals are closed.



Ice Skating in Lander City Park. Hours during School break - Monday thru Saturday 10am - 5pm and 7pm to 10pm. Sunday - noon - 5pm and 7pm-10pm



Saturday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve

RIVERTON - The Fremont County Cherry Bombs women's roller derby team will be serving homemade soups/stews, bread and goodies at Noon on Christmas Eve December, 24th at the Riverton City Park in the band shell. No one should go hungry at Christmas so all are welcome. We will serve until we run out of food. Come fill your tummies and meet the derby ladies.





Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day

LANDER - Christmas Dinner at LVHS. The first Lander Community Christmas Dinner is happening December 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the LVHS Commons. The dinner is open for anyone and everyone and is completely free. Organizer Annabeth Babcock encourages those who come to bring one can of non-perishable however it's not necessary.

FORT WASHAKIE - Christmas Dinner at 12 PM, Rocky Mountain Hall- Ft. Washakie





Saturday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve

RIVERTON - The community is invited to the Riverton Splash Pad's New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Riverton. There will be hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, dancing, cash bar, photo booth, DJ, live and silent auction, NYE countdown and more! $30 per person, $55 per couple $150 per table that seats 6, $300 per VIP table that seats 8.

RIVERTON - Friends of Fremont County Fair is having a New Year's Eve party on Sat. Dec. 31 at the Fremont Center. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the Fair Office. Money raised serves many projects at the fairgrounds, 4h kids, royalty, etc.. For more information contact the fairgrounds.





Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 New Year's Day

LANDER - Nothing says "Happy New Year" like Broncos vs Raiders! And of course, the only natural way to celebrate is a poolside tailgate party that spills onto the fire pit patio at the all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel just outside Lander. Starting at 11am on New Year's Day you are invited to show your team spirit and enjoy a great party with fun events throughout the afternoon. More information here.