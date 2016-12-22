City of Riverton honors retiree Gloria Hardman

City Administrator Steven Weaver recognizes Gloria Hardman who recently retired from the City of Riverton.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The City of Riverton recognized recent retiree Gloria Hardman at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Gloria served as the Finance Director/Interim City Clerk with the City of Riverton for the past ten years.

City Administrator Steven Weaver presented Gloria with a gift from the City along with words of thanks. He noted the City's audit reports have been stellar in the years she has been with the City which is a reflection of her level of excellence. "Gloria is also well liked by her colleagues and is a joy to be around," he added.

Fulfilling Gloria's role is Mia Harris who had been the Business Services Manager for the City of Riverton. Mia is now the City's Finance Division Manager.



