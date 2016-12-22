Firewise slash pile burning taking place near Lander Mountain Rd.

(Lander, Wyo.) - Seeing smoke? The Fremont County Firewise Program is conducting a slash pile burn in the Homestead Park area near Lander Mountain Road.



Lander Rural Fire Chief Nick Hudson noted the burn is part of the fuels mitigation project. He said smoke may be visible throughout the weekend.

According to the website fremontcountyfirewise.com, "Firewise addresses the risk of homes in the wildland/urban interface to the wildland fire. Making your home able to survive an approaching wildfire is the goal of the Firewise program." Learn more here or contact Ron Wempen for more information - fremontfirewise@wyoming.com.