Fremont County law enforcement will show zero tolerance of drunk driving over New Year’s Day weekend

image (modified) h/t Jeffrey Smith

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, Fremont County law enforcement will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of a special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

“We began our efforts in mid- December, but especially around New Year’s Eve, you will see stepped up enforcement from Fremont County law enforcement, watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Shoshoni Police Chief Jim Litz. “We want to keep our roads safe for holiday travelers, so there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving.”

With the excitement of holiday parties and celebrations, many drivers are taking to the roadways after drinking. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that any decision to drive while impaired can have serious and even deadly consequences. Nationally in 2015, 35,092 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 29 percent (10,265) died in crashes where the driver had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) over the limit of .08.

From 2011-15, 14,034 people lost their lives in motor vehicle traffic crashes during the month of December, and 28 percent (3,983) died in a crash that involved a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher.

“This ought to be the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ so we will do what it takes to help save lives by keeping our roads safe,” said Litz. “If you choose to drive impaired, not only will you risk your safety, and that of others, but you will also face the legal consequences.”

Drunk driving offenders often serve jail time, lose their driver’s license, are charged higher insurance rates, and pay dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. But the ultimate cost of drunk driving is causing a traffic crash that injures or kills.

Fremont County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;



Designate a sober driver or use public transportation to get home safely;



Download the Drive Sober Wyoming mobile app on your smart phone at http://www.wygcid.org/Smart_Phone_App.html;



Call a cab or a friend or family member for a ride home;



If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact Fremont County law enforcement at 332-5611 or 856-7200;



If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to travel to where they are going safely.



Along with the enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 111 fatalities on Wyoming roads thus far in 2016, as compared to 144 at this time in 2015.