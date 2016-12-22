fremontfamilies: 3 great Christmas crafts to do with kids

#fremontfamilies is a new series designed to help locals get the most out of life together with loved ones. This #fremontfamilies is brought to you by Fremont Ear, Nose & Throat.



While shimmering icicles and glittering snowdrifts are beautiful to gaze upon while sipping cocoa from a frosted windowpane, the below zero temperature we have been experiencing may call upon parental creativity to occupy holiday-manic kids. With these budget friendly craft suggestions, you can bolster the holiday cheer and spend some quality time with the family while you’re at it.





1. Christmas Ornaments

These elegant decorations are deceptively simple to create. Begin by purchasing clear glass bulbs and any color combination of acrylic paint (hint: Brown and gold are festive Wyoming choices!). Gently pop the wire tops off; be careful not to crack the neck of the bulb. Add a few drops of any paint combination you desire. Hold a piece of paper towel to the top of the ornament, then shake, swirl, and tip the bulb to achieve whatever pattern you like. Place the finished decoration in an empty egg carton to dry for at least 24 hours. Then, pop the tops back in place, play some holiday tunes, and add your keepsake decorations to the tree! These would make beautiful gifts, as well!





2. Tree Skirt:

Consider trading in a tired looking or store bought tree skirt for a sweet family collaboration. Purchase 4.5 yards of felt and 5 yards of festive fabric. Cut the felt into a circle. Cut a small circle out of the middle and a slit up one side. Measuring 2 inch strips, cut the fabric. Hot glue fabric in a ruffled, circular pattern beginning on the outside edge of the felt. Continue gluing, working your way toward the smaller circle. This process, while simple, takes a bit of time. Play festive music, make Christmas cookies, or watch Christmas movies as you take turns gluing. Viola! A beautiful homemade tree skirt!





3. Chalkboard Canvas Art:

While this project could display trees, ice skates, or sledding scenes now, the simple wipe of a damp cloth will prepare a chalkboard canvas for future art projects! Use chalkboard spray paint to cover canvases in whatever dimension you choose. Kids can use chalk to draw what they wish!

Now, your home will be filled with thoughtful, creative touches while you sip cocoa and avoid the cold outdoor temperatures!



h/t Kira Thoman



