G&F: Deer and lights don't mix

Warden Teal Joseph removing Christmas lights from an immobilized deer in Rawlins. h/t G&F

There were several urban/injured wildlife calls that West Rawlins Game Warden Teal Joseph responded to in November. Buck deer in Rawlins began finding ways to ornament their antlers with Christmas decorations. One particular buck deer had Christmas lights wrapped around his antlers and mouth restricting his ability to feed. The deer also had approximately 16 feet of Christmas lights trailing behind him wherever he went. Joseph was able to immobilize this buck deer and free him from the decorations.

Similarly in October, a deer in Lander had to be rescued out of a tangle with a hammock. Deer and other ungulates are on the move and in towns more in the fall and they sometimes get caught up in hammocks, volleyball nets, tire swings, tomato cages, and soccer goals too.

Putting these items up for the winter is a great way to keep them away from wildlife, and attaching holiday lights securely to homes and other building structures is safer than draping them over bushes or on the ground. However, if you see an animal tangled in a net or decorations, please call the nearest Game and Fish office or local law enforcement.