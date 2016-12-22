Lander Council considers defining e-cigarettes as a tobacco product

E-cigarette, h/t Pixabay

The Lander City Council approved the first reading of an Ordinance involving the definition of tobacco products. Ordinance 1209 amending section 7-10-1 through 7-10-6 includes electronic cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products.

According to the proposed amended ordinance, "electronic cigarettes means a product that employs any mechanical heating element, battery or electronic circuit, regardless of shape or size, that can be used to deliver doses of nicotine vapor by means of heating a liquid nicotine solution contained in a cartridge or other delivery system."

The Ordinance also addresses other issues such as sales/delivery, posted notices required, purchases by minors prohibited, use of minors prohibited and penalties for smoking in prohibited City-owned facilities. View the entire ordinance below.

"The Fremont County Prevention Coalition along with Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming is excited that the City of Lander has recognized the negative effects of tobacco/e-cigarettes regarding adults and youth," said Michelle Widmayer, Community Prevention Specialist with the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming. "We are really excited that the City of Lander is moving forward to include e-cigarettes in the ordinance."



