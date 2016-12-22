Move to central time zone? End daylight saving time? Proposed bill aims at doing both

(Wyoming) - Several members of the Wyoming House and Senate have proposed a bill for the 2017 General Session involving daylight saving time. The bill proposes that Wyoming would not longer participate in the Federal Standard Time Act of 1966 which includes Daylight Saving Time. The bill also proposes Wyoming would transfer time zones to Central Standard Time.

According to the bill, the Federal Standard Time Act of 1966 "was enacted by congress to 'promote the adoption and observance of uniform time within the standard time zones' of the United States. It established an annual advancement from standard time in March of each year, commonly called 'daylight saving time" and annual return to standard time approximately eight (8) months later.'

The Federal Standard Time Act of 1966 allows a state entirely situated within one time zone to exempt itself from the change to daylight saving time as long as it does so uniformly as an entire state, according to the proposed bill.

The bill states that prior to January 1, 2018, "the governor shall apply to the United States secretary of transportation for the state of Wyoming to be transferred to the zone designated as United States standard central time by the Federal Standard Time Act of 1918."

Pitchengine Communities spoke with Senator Cale Case, R-Lander, one of the bill's co-sponsors, this morning. Senator Case believes changing times twice per year is causing more problems than it's doing good. "It's sort of like we take our entire country and throw them into jet lag twice per year," he commented.

Senator Case noted there are several studies that prove Daylight Saving Time does not save energy, which is what the program was reportedly meant to do in the first place.

"If we don't change times, people will be able to decide in their own lives what time they get up, what kind of work they do, and even when we start school," said Senator Case. "I think it's ridiculous that we change times twice per year."

When asked whether or not the bill would cause confusion for people who live in a surrounding state such as Colorado, but work in Wyoming, Senator Case said "they'll work it out...businesses will work it all out."

Senator Case noted whether or not the bill passes, he's looking forward to discussion and debate around the topic.

Read the proposed bill here.

