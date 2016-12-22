County 10™
5 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Recent arrests around Fremont County

Recent arrests around Fremont County

file_download

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.


Riverton Police Department

Corey Janis, 25, Arrested on an Outstanding Fremont County Failure to Appear Warrant. 

Mick Albright, 24, Riverton, Arrested for DUI.


Fremont County Sheriff's Office 

There were no arrests reported in the past 24 hours. 

Lander Police Department  

Quentin Lee, 22, Lander, Arrested for DUI. 

A 37-year-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for assault. 

A 63-year-old male of Manitoba was cited for speeding. 

A 26-year-old female of Manitoba was cited for possession of marijuana. 

A 17-year-old female of Riverton was cited for no driver's license. 