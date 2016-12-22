Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.







Riverton Police Department

Corey Janis, 25, Arrested on an Outstanding Fremont County Failure to Appear Warrant.

Mick Albright, 24, Riverton, Arrested for DUI.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests reported in the past 24 hours.





Lander Police Department



Quentin Lee, 22, Lander, Arrested for DUI.

A 37-year-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for assault.

A 63-year-old male of Manitoba was cited for speeding.

A 26-year-old female of Manitoba was cited for possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old female of Riverton was cited for no driver's license.



