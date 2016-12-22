Shop local, shop fast with this County 10 Holiday Gift Guide

With only a few days before many gifts will be exchanged between loved ones and friends, some are scrambling for those last minute gifts. What better way to get that perfect gift and support your local, and Wyoming-wide retailers. County 10 rounded up a list of some gift ideas that we're sure will be a hit:





1. RadioShack - LiteHawk Crusher RC Truck ($139)

Fastest RC in the RadioShack Lineup, 25 MILES PER HOUR! Metal drive shafts, metal axles, metal output shafts and real steel ball bearings are standard equipment! Fully independent 4 wheel suspension, high grip rubber tires and foam inserts. Mon- Fri 9-6 Sat 10-4

2. Global Arts Original Artwork: "Cirque of Towers" by Virginia Moore ($740)

Stunning view of our own Wind River Mountain Range's Cirque of Towers and Lonesome lake Tryptich, original oil on canvas by Virginia Moore three times 11 1/2 by 14 1/2. This is just one of the many pieces of original art for sale. 9am - 6pm





3. Wyoming Wireless Samsung Level On Headphones

Samsung Level On Headphones combines comfort, stability and high-quality audio into a stylish and compact package. They are comfortable enough for long flights or an evening filled with music. Normally $199, on sale now for HALF PRICE! Main St. Riverton & Lander hours: Thurs & Friday 8:30 - 5:30. Saturday 12:00 - 4:00.





4. Porter's Mountain View Supply - Pine Ridge BBQ Sauces and Assorted Spice Blends ($5 - $12 per jar)

Melissa Armstrong, a young mother, living on a ranch in Kaycee, Wyoming, ran out of a brand name BBQ sauce that her family liked. Like so many resourceful ranch folks, she took what she had in her kitchen and put together something she thought might be good. Her family liked it and thus began the life of Pine Ridge BBQ and Dipping Sauces.





5. Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry Store - Zeghani Bridal ($770 - $2,090)

Your Bridal Headquarters: Large Selection of Unique Settings, Designer Rings, Custom Rings, Beautiful Selection of Diamonds and great customer service.





6. The WHEREHOUSE Lokai bracelets ($15, and 10% off other products storewide)

Sometimes you're on top of the world. Stay humble. The white bead carries water from Mount Everest, the highest point on earth. Sometimes you've hit a low. Stay hopeful. The black bead holds mud from The Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth. The WHEREHOUSE is just behind Safeway on Pershing in Riverton. Open 11 - 6 everyday except Noon - 5 on Sundays.

7. Wind River Outdoor Company - The North Face Women's Nuptse Purna Boots ($130)

This modern and sleek update to the iconic Nuptse Fur boot blends premier winter technology with contemporary style. Waterproof, BLC-compliant, velvet suede upper. Durable TNF™ Winter Grip® rubber outsole with IcePick® temperature-sensitive lugs for superior winter traction. WROC is open everyday from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm.





8. Stotz Equipment - John Deere Kids Toys ($10 - $500)

Picture kinda says it all...don't ya' think? :) Open 8:00 am - 5:00 pm on Friday 12/23. Closed Christmas Eve.





8. Pronghorn Hotel in Rawlins ($58, reg. $89 - $119)

Is a loved one driving to Laramie, Cheyenne or Denver this upcoming year? Would you like to break the trip up for them or provide them a safe haven when I80 ices over? Purchase a 35% off a one-time gift certificate offer that provides that insurance and the benefits of a comfortable night of sleep. It can be used anytime in 2017, based upon room availability. Click here to >> Buy Now!<<





10. WyoLotto Ticket ($1 and up)

With four great games, WyoLotto can help you find a last minute gift for someone special on your list! Tickets start at just $1. Find a local retailer.









#sponsored