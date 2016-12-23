5 festive things to do this weekend!

Photo: Skaters at Tonkin Stadium in Riverton. h/t R Recreation

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening around Fremont County this weekend. Saturday is Christmas Eve and Sunday is Christmas Day.

Saturday, Dec. 24

RIVERTON - The Fremont County Cherry Bombs women's roller derby team will be serving homemade soups/stews, bread and goodies at Noon on Christmas Eve December, 24th at the Riverton City Park in the band shell. No one should go hungry at Christmas so all are welcome. We will serve until we run out of food. Come fill your tummies and meet the derby ladies.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!

LANDER and RIVERTON - Ice Skating in Lander and Riverton - The rinks are set and ready for skaters and hockey players! Riverton's rink is located near the historic Tonkin Stadium and is one of the largest rinks in Wyoming. Learn more here. Lander's rink is located in City Park. Learn more here. Both rinks are open for night skating and also offer rentals.

Sunday, Dec. 25

LANDER - The first Lander Community Christmas Dinner is for anyone and everyone! The dinner is completely free, no registration! We encourage those who come to bring one can of non-perishable however it's not necessary. The dinner is on December 25 from 11:30 AM- 1:30 PM at the LVHS Commons.

FORT WASHAKIE - Christmas Dinner at 12 PM, Rocky Mountain Hall- Ft. Washakie

LANDER - Ice Skating! During school break - Sunday - noon - 5pm and 7pm-10pm. Located at 405 Fremont St.