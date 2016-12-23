BREAKING: Authorities investigating death of 7-month-old baby in Riverton

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen confirmed a 7-month-old baby died yesterday morning in Riverton.

According to RPD Captain Todd Byerly, officers responded to a call of a child not breathing at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 22. Captain Byerly said officers performed CPR. He also noted there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the incident remains under investigation.

Coroner Stratmoen would not release any further information at this time.