Cowboy Christmas: Unique Wyoming Holiday Traditions

(Wyoming) - All over the country, trees are lit brightly and the stockings are hung on the chimneys with care. Holiday traditions shine brightly from California to New York, but here in Wyoming, we do Christmas a little differently.

Our Cowboy Christmas traditions around the state show the character and uniqueness of each and every one of our communities. Here are some very special Wyoming Cowboy Christmas traditions:

1. Skiing with Santa in Jackson Hole: On Christmas Day, after a busy night delivering presents to boys and girls all over the world, Santa Claus hits the slopes in Jackson Hole. And what better place to spend the holiday!? Santa is often spotted swinging from the Aerial Tram at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort or trying his hand at snowboarding at Snow King Mountain. Wherever you spot him, make sure to wish him Merry Christmas and join him for a run on the slopes.

2. Campbell County Festival of Lights: The Festival of Lights is in its 10th year this winter at Gillette's Cam-Plex park. This year is the biggest event yet, with nearly a million lights on display in an animated Christmas show timed to music. The festival is free, and anyone is welcome to drive or walk through the park to see what new additions to the light show have been added this year.

If you miss the annual Parade of Lights on Main Street, you can see them here or the Festival of Lights runs the entire month of December.

3. Cutting down your own Christmas tree: Nothing makes a home feel more Christmas-ready than selecting and cutting your own tree from National Forest land in Wyoming. From the journey on foot, sled or horseback to the moment you hang the first ornament, Wyomingites have held strong to the tradition of picking a day on the calendar when the family could venture out together and listen for the shout: "I found one!" To learn more about securing a permit and finding a location where you can legally get a tree, click here. Photo (above): For the past several years, Lander's Andy Frey has mounted up and packed into Wind River's back country to harvest his perfect pine. Preserving Wyoming's Western heritage is an important element in which he takes great pride in being a part of.

4. Ice Skating in Lander and Riverton: The rinks are set and ready for skaters and hockey players! Riverton's rink is located near the historic Tonkin Stadium and is one of the largest rinks in Wyoming. Learn more here. Lander’s rink is located in City Park. Learn more here. Both rinks are open for night skating and also offer rentals. Photo (above): Skaters at Tonkin Stadium h/t R Recreation

5. Decorate your tree with classic #wyoming ornaments!